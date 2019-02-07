Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A pedestrian was struck in a hit-and-run in Downtown Pittsburgh on Thursday evening.
It happened around 6:45 p.m. on Fifth Avenue between Washington Place and Diamond Way.
Allegheny County officials say a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle. The driver then fled the scene.
Fifth Avenue is closed between Washington Place and Diamond Way while police investigate.
The pedestrian’s condition is unknown.
