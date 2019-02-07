  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    7:30 PMExtra
    8:00 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    8:31 PMYoung Sheldon
    9:00 PMBig Brother: Celebrity Edition
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Hit and Run, Local TV, Pedestrian Hit, Pittsburgh


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A pedestrian was struck in a hit-and-run in Downtown Pittsburgh on Thursday evening.

It happened around 6:45 p.m. on Fifth Avenue between Washington Place and Diamond Way.

Allegheny County officials say a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle. The driver then fled the scene.

(Photo Credit: Ralph Iannotti/KDKA)

Fifth Avenue is closed between Washington Place and Diamond Way while police investigate.

The pedestrian’s condition is unknown.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s