



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A pedestrian was struck in a hit-and-run in Downtown Pittsburgh on Thursday evening.

It happened around 6:45 p.m. on Fifth Avenue between Washington Place and Diamond Way.

Allegheny County officials say a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle. The driver then fled the scene.

Fifth Avenue is closed between Washington Place and Diamond Way while police investigate.

The pedestrian’s condition is unknown.

