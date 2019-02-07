



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are now accepting applications for their Student Police Academy.

Kids will have the opportunity to learn what police do and see the tools they use on the job.

High school students can register for free.

The deadline is Saturday, Feb. 23, and classes will begin on Wednesday, March 6.

Anyone with questions can call (412) 255-2117. More details can be found at the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Facebook page.