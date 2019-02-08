  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby will make history when suiting up in Tampa Bay Saturday night.

The game against the Lightning will be Crosby’s record-breaking 916th game in a Penguins uniform, one better than the current all-time team leader in regular season games played– Mario Lemieux.

“Sidney Crosby is skating in his 915th career game, tying the @penguins franchise record for games played with Hall of Fame owner Mario Lemieux.”

Crosby has already had a decorated career since 2005 when he was drafted 1st overall by Pittsburgh. He is a three-time Stanley Cup Champion, two-time Con Smythe Trophy winner and two time Art Ross trophy recipient, on top of other various NHL awards. He is an 8-time All-Star, including an MVP designation last month. Internationally, Crosby has two Olympic Gold Medals with Team Canada, as well as a World Cup of Hockey Championship in 2016 (He was the leading scorer in the tournament.)

In the 915 games he had played, Crosby has 434 goals, 743 assists (1,177 points) and is a +181 in his career. Lemieux finished his career with 690 goals, 1,033 assists (1,723 points) and was a +114.

The Penguins and Lightning play Saturday night at 7:00 p.m.

