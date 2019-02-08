



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry is looking for help in designing his new hockey mask.

The Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins announced that the netminder, who is up with Pittsburgh on the current road trip, wants to see designs from fans.

“Hey fans I need your help designing a new mask! Use the template provided! I’ll be choosing the best to be featured on my mask for the rest of the season! Winner will receive a prize from me and to be featured on my helmet for the rest of the season!”

One design will be chosen by Jarry to be used on his mask. The winning design will be featured on the Penguins social media, and the designer will receive a special care package from Jarry.

You can visit the Wilkes-Barre Penguins website to download the mask template.