  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    5:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 5
    6:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 6
    7:00 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Pittsburgh Penguins, Tristan Jarry, Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry is looking for help in designing his new hockey mask.

The Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins announced that the netminder, who is up with Pittsburgh on the current road trip, wants to see designs from fans.

“Hey fans I need your help designing a new mask! Use the template provided! I’ll be choosing the best to be featured on my mask for the rest of the season! Winner will receive a prize from me and to be featured on my helmet for the rest of the season!”

One design will be chosen by Jarry to be used on his mask. The winning design will be featured on the Penguins social media, and the designer will receive a special care package from Jarry.

You can visit the Wilkes-Barre Penguins website to download the mask template.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s