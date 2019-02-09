



BETHEL PARK (KDKA) — Multiple water main breaks caused traffic problems in Bethel Park on Saturday, according to police.

Bethel Park Police say they first received reports about the water main break around 10 a.m. It happened on Oxford Drive near Kohl’s and the Giant Eagle Market District in the Village Square Mall area.

Around 4 p.m., police said that the intersection of Oxford Drive and Highland Road was closed to outbound traffic and all traffic had to exit to Fort Couch Road. “Major and multiple” water main breaks were causing serious traffic congestion on Oxford Drive.

Bethel Park Police said around 5:45 p.m. that they had cleared the scene.

Flaggers from Pennsylvania American Water were on the scene to guide traffic.

