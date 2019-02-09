  • KDKA TV

    On Air Schedule:

    6:00 PMKDKA-TV News
    6:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    7:00 PMKDKA-TV News
    7:30 PMFriends
    8:00 PMAlliance of American Football Pre Game
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bethel Park, Local TV, Water Main Break


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BETHEL PARK (KDKA) — Multiple water main breaks caused traffic problems in Bethel Park on Saturday, according to police.

Bethel Park Police say they first received reports about the water main break around 10 a.m. It happened on Oxford Drive near Kohl’s and the Giant Eagle Market District in the Village Square Mall area.

Around 4 p.m., police said that the intersection of Oxford Drive and Highland Road was closed to outbound traffic and all traffic had to exit to Fort Couch Road. “Major and multiple” water main breaks were causing serious traffic congestion on Oxford Drive.

Bethel Park Police said around 5:45 p.m. that they had cleared the scene.

Flaggers from Pennsylvania American Water were on the scene to guide traffic.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s