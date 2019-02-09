



NORTH PARK, Pa. (KDKA) – Allegheny Parks announced that a pair of eagles constructed a nest in North Park.

They are currently working with the Pennsylvania Game Commission to determine if it will be an active nest, and in order to protect the eagles, the county adopted a number of restrictions near the nesting site that will remain in place until August.

First, sections of the Rachel Carson Trail and connecting trails are closed since it is too close for viewing. The North Dakota Shelter is the designated viewing area for the eagle nest. Park visitors should only view the nest from the North Dakota Shelter, or farther away areas.

Secondly, parking is not permitted along either side of Kummer Road in the vicinity of the nest.

Lastly, some etiquette rules for the new nest, per the county:

• Keep at least 1,000 feet from an active nest, roost or feeding area.

• If you must talk, whisper.

• Use your vehicle or boat as a blind – eagles often are more alarmed by pedestrians.

• Avoid sudden movements — and movements directed toward the eagles or the nest — while on foot or in a vehicle or boat.

• No flushing! Don’t make the birds fly. Flushing an eagle off a nest may expose the eggs or young eaglets to cold or wet weather or a nest predator.

• Watch how the eagle reacts to your presence – if it acts agitated, vocalizes repeatedly, or starts moving away, you are too close.

• Respect restricted zones — they protect eagle nesting areas — and you’re breaking state and federal laws if you enter them.

The game commission will enforce visitors who harass or flush the eagles with fines up to $1,500 and three months in jail. Visitors are urged to call the police at 724-935-1901 if they witness either offense occurring.

In a related story, watch a live stream of the Hays eagles nest HERE.

