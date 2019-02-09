



EAST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A man was killed in a car crash in Indiana County on Saturday.

It happened just before 5:30 p.m. on Grange Hall Road near Faloon Hollow Road in East Wheatfield Township.

State police and the Indiana County coroner say 47-year-old Rodney Lynn Johnston, of Seward, Pa., was traveling south on Grange Hall Road when, for unknown reasons, he abruptly went off the west side of the road and crashed into a tree.

Johnston was thrown from the vehicle in the crash.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner says he was not wearing a seat belt.