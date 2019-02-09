



NEW YORK (AP) – Marcus Weathers had 16 points and 12 rebounds to lead five Duquesne players in double figures as the Dukes beat Fordham 74-66 on Saturday. Sincere Carry added 14 points for the Dukes. Eric Williams Jr. chipped in 12, Michael Hughes scored 11 and Tavian Dunn-Martin had 10. Hughes also had 12 rebounds for the Dukes.

Nick Honor had 18 points for the Rams (10-13, 1-9 Atlantic 10 Conference). Ty Perry added 11 points. Ivan Raut had 10 points.

The Dukes improve to 2-0 against the Rams on the season. Duquesne defeated Fordham 66-61 on Jan. 9. Duquesne (16-8, 7-4) plays La Salle on the road on Wednesday. Fordham plays Davidson at home on Tuesday.

