



NORTH HUNTINGDON (KDKA) — Crews searched a creek in Westmoreland County on Saturday after a man reported seeing a body in the water.

According to North Huntingdon Police Chief Robert Rizzo, a man and his son were using metal detectors along the creek off of Route 993 in North Huntingdon on Saturday afternoon when the man spotted what he believed to be a body in the creek.

“By the time my officers had arrived on scene and were able to get back down to the area where he [believed he saw the body]… The creek’s running high and very fast at this point, and there was no body in that area at that time,” Rizzo said.

Police, fire departments and other crews were called to the area to begin searching on foot. Drones and boats were also used in the search.

Crews were unable to locate a body, and the search was concluded for the day in the late afternoon. Authorities plan to resume searching Sunday morning with additional resources, including a police dog.

Rizzo says he believes the report is credible.

“I was personally with the gentleman, and he was shaken and upset, and he had his young son there, and he truly believes what he saw, so I do believe it’s credible,” he said.

According to Rizzo, no one has been reported missing to North Huntingdon Police, but the department is working with Westmoreland County detectives on the investigation.