OIL CITY, Pa. (KDKA) — An Oil City couple is facing charges for allegedly neglecting their child.

Jennifer Matassa, 39, and Kenneth Hoover, 46, are both facing multiple charges, including endangering the welfare of a child.

Explore Venango reports that Matassa took their 2-year-old daughter to a local hospital on Dec. 13, 2018. The child was reportedly in cardiac arrest and not breathing. The staff in the Emergency Room was able to resuscitate the child, and she was flown to Children’s Hospital for additional treatment. She was reported to be in critical condition.

According to Explore Venango, doctors determined that the child was malnourished and had pancytopenia from long-term nutritional and medical neglect. Doctors also believed the child may suffer from a permanent neurological disability if she survived.

Matassa and Hoover were arraigned on their charges Thursday.

A preliminary hearing for Matassa and Hoover is scheduled for Wednesday.

