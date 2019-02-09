  • KDKA TV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Goaltender Tristan Jarry is being reassigned to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

Penguins executive vice president and general manager Jim Rutherford made the announcement Saturday afternoon.

Jarry, 23, was Casey DeSmith’s backup on Thursday night in Florida. Jarry will return to WBS, where he is 15-9-2 with a .912 save percentage in 27 games.

The WBS Penguins take on the Grand Rapids Griffins at 7 p.m. Saturday while the Pittsburgh Penguins face the Tampa Bay Lightning.

