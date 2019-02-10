



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police say a man accused of home improvement fraud has been arrested.

According to Zone 5 police, a woman reported in December 2018 that she had been scammed by her roofer.

She told officers she had hired 41-year-old Bradley Remerowski, of Gibsonia, to complete roof work on her Stanton Heights home.

The victim gave Remerowski $2,500 as a deposit and an additional $500 he said he needed for materials.

Remerowski allegedly never completed the work after receiving the money from the victim.

The victim says she repeatedly tried to get Remerowski to finish the work before eventually requesting a refund. Remerowski then allegedly stopped responding to her.

An arrest warrant was issued for Remerowski, charging him with home improvement fraud and theft by deception.

Police say Remerowski turned himself in on Wednesday.