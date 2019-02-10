



GREENSBURG, Pa. (AP) – A defense attorney says a head injury three decades ago should bar the trial of a western Pennsylvania man in the bludgeoning death of his live-in girlfriend almost five years ago.

Sixty-two-year-old Gregory Randall is charged in the May 2014 death of 52-year-old Angela Cavalero at their Laurel Mountain home. Police said she was beaten in the head and face with a hammer and a wine bottle during a domestic dispute.

The Tribune-Review reports that defense attorney Brian Aston argues that Randall has memory and cognitive impairments stemming from a car accident 30 years ago that left him in a coma for weeks.

Aston argues that the injury renders Randall unable to assist in his defense. Prosecutors maintain that his mental condition isn’t so severe that he can’t stand trial.

