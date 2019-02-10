  • KDKA TV

Filed Under:Kittanning, Local TV, Pleasant View Drive


KITTANNING (KDKA) – State police are searching for a person that shot at a parked car in Kittanning on Feb. 6.

According to a statement from the Pennsylvania State Police, unknown suspects allegedly opened fire with a .22 caliber weapon, striking a parked car on Pleasant View Drive.

Authorities say that the bullet was fired from a moving car and pierced the passenger side door, about a 12-inches below the window. The bullet then traveled through the vehicle and came to a rest inside the driver side door.

It was not released if anyone was injured during the shooting.

Police say that no suspects have been identified, but anyone with information is asked to call state police in Kittanning at 724-543-2011.

