



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Public Parking Authority of Pittsburgh says the Mon Wharf will likely be closed for several days due to flooding.

The Mon Wharf will officially be closed Monday because of a flood advisory for the Ohio River.

The National Weather Service says in the next 72 hours, there will be 1 to 2 inches of rainfall and “liquid equivalent snow” in the region, which will cause the river to rise.

The flood advisory is in effect until further notice. The river is expected to rise to just over 21 feet early Wednesday afternoon. The 10th Street Bypass floods at 22 feet.

The Public Parking Authority says the Wharf will “more than likely” be closed for most of the week because of the forecast.

Additional parking is available at the First Avenue Garage and Second Avenue Plaza.