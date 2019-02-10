  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMThe 61st Annual Grammy Awards
    11:30 PMKDKA-TV News at 11
    12:05 AM#1 Cochran Sports Showdown
    12:35 AMJoel Osteen
    01:05 AMTurning Point with Dr. David Jeremiah
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Fatal Crash, I-80, Local TV, Mercer County


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MERCER, Pa. (KDKA) — At least two people were killed in a crash in Mercer County on Sunday night.

The multi-vehicle crash happened around 7:30 p.m. on I-80 eastbound near Mercer.

PennDOT says all lanes are closed between Exit 4B and Exit 15.

According to CBS affiliate WKBN, a car was traveling eastbound when it collided with a semi-truck that was also traveling eastbound.

Pennsylvania State Police in Mercer County confirm there are multiple fatalities.

Further details have not yet been released.

State Police say traffic is being diverted to Hermitage and they expect crews to be on scene for several hours.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s