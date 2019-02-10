



MERCER, Pa. (KDKA) — At least two people were killed in a crash in Mercer County on Sunday night.

The multi-vehicle crash happened around 7:30 p.m. on I-80 eastbound near Mercer.

PennDOT says all lanes are closed between Exit 4B and Exit 15.

UPDATE: Multi vehicle crash on I-80 eastbound between Exit 4B – PA 760 North to PA 18/Sharon-Hermitage and Exit 15 – US 19. All lanes closed. — 511PA Erie (@511PAErie) February 11, 2019

According to CBS affiliate WKBN, a car was traveling eastbound when it collided with a semi-truck that was also traveling eastbound.

Pennsylvania State Police in Mercer County confirm there are multiple fatalities.

Further details have not yet been released.

State Police say traffic is being diverted to Hermitage and they expect crews to be on scene for several hours.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details