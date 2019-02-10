



SALTLICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – One person was injured in a Sunday morning house fire in Fayette County.

According to 911 dispatchers, an older male was flown to a Pittsburgh area hospital after a home in Saltlick Township caught fire.

Officials say that a house fire in the 100-block of Stanton Road prompted a response from at least four fire companies, including support from Fayette EMS and Mutual Aid. Fayette County 911 received the emergency call at approximately 6:27 a.m.

Dispatchers say that emergency responders contained the fire and are beginning to complete operations at approximately 8:20 a.m.

The condition of the male taken to the hospital is unknown at this time.

