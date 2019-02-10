



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown was among the celebrities attending the 61st Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday.

Brown posted photos and videos from the red carpet to his social media accounts.

He posed for photos with New England Patriots player Julian Edelman, who presented an award during the ceremony, and rapper Post Malone.

He also posted several videos from inside the Staples Center in an Instagram story.

Pittsburgh was well represented at the Grammys. Country duo Dan + Shay, featuring Wexford native Dan Smyers, won their first Grammy, and late Pittsburgh rapper Mac Miller is nominated for Best Rap Album. The Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra was also nominated for two awards, but did not win.