Filed Under:Carnegie, Local TV, Thefts


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CARNEGIE (KDKA) — Carnegie Police are warning residents to lock their parked cars after thefts were reported in the area.

Police said an individual was caught on surveillance video going through several unlocked cars in the Rosslyn Heights area between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. Monday.

 

The suspect allegedly stole anything of value that was left in the cars, including money and wallets.

Carnegie Police remind residents to lock their car doors and set their alarms.

(Photo Credit: Carnegie Police Department/Facebook)

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call Carnegie Police Investigations at (412) 279-4589.

Comments
  1. Gary Krausmann (@garyk15132) says:
    February 12, 2019 at 9:13 AM

    Who leaves wallets and money in unlocked cars? Seriously.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s