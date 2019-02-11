



CARNEGIE (KDKA) — Carnegie Police are warning residents to lock their parked cars after thefts were reported in the area.

Police said an individual was caught on surveillance video going through several unlocked cars in the Rosslyn Heights area between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. Monday.

The suspect allegedly stole anything of value that was left in the cars, including money and wallets.

Carnegie Police remind residents to lock their car doors and set their alarms.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call Carnegie Police Investigations at (412) 279-4589.