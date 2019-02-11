Filed Under:House Fire, Lawrence County, Local TV


LAWRENCE COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) – A cat was killed and a house was destroyed by fire in Lawrence County on Monday.

The fire started on the first floor of a house on Prospect Street in South New Castle Borough before spreading to the second floor.

Photo Credit: KDKA

The family that owns the house wasn’t staying there because their furnace broke and a pipe burst during last week’s cold weather.

Monday afternoon, workers were making repairs.

“They were here today cleaning everything up,” homeowner Jay Pearson said. “When I stopped by after they got everything done to feed and water the cats, the house was on fire.”

Photo Credit: KDKA

One cat was killed and a second cat that was in the house is still missing on Monday night.

