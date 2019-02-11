



PITTSBURGH(KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Penguins made a minor trade on Monday, acquiring defenseman Blake Siebenaler from the Columbus Blue Jackets in exchange for a conditional pick in this summer’s draft.

Siebenaler, who is in the final year of his entry-level contract, will report to the Penguins AHL affiliate in Wilkes-Barre. The 22-year-old, whose cap hit is $695,000 at the NHL level, will be a restricted free agent after the season.

According to Aaron Portzline of The Athletic, the conditional pick is a seventh-rounder if Siebenaler plays 10 games with the Penguins this season.

A 6-foot-2, 208-pounder, Siebenaler spent all three of his professional seasons to this point with AHL Cleveland, scoring seven goals and seven assists in 83 games. This season, he has a goal and an assist.

Siebenaler was originally drafted by the Blue Jackets in the third round in 2014.

