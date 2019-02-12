Filed Under:Hays Bald Eagles, Local TV


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania confirmed that an egg was present in the Hays, Pa., bald eagle nest.

The egg was first seen around 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday. Once the female Bald Eagle stood up after laying the egg, she rolled the egg.

Photo Courtesy Of The Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania.

Now that there is an egg in the nest, an adult bald eagle will stay on the nest constantly. The adult eagles will take turns on the nest, never leaving it unattended.

The KDKA Facebook page regularly livestreams the Hays nest. You can also see it by clicking HERE.

