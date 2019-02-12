



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A new study says that Pittsburgh has some of the worst traffic in the country.

The study found that Pittsburghers spend an average of more than five days a year sitting in traffic.

Congestion costs Americans, according to new study from Inrix that found billions are lost from time in traffic.

Pittsburghers know why we are in the rankings.

“Just the geography of the area is a problem. You know, the rivers, the hills, all that kind of stuff,” said Lorin Lacey, of McDonald.

Of the 10 most congested urban areas in the U.S., Pittsburgh ranked seventh, up from number 11 last year, which is a five percent increase. Boston was No. 1, followed by Washington D.C., Chicago, New York and Los Angeles.

“I come in through the South Hills, so the Parkways I think could be a bit smoother,” said Bill Sicafuse, of McMurray.

The study also broke down the most congested corridors.

Pittsburgh’s Parkway comes in at No. 5 — from I-79 to the Pennsylvania Turnpike. The other most congested corridors were found in New York City, Chicago and Los Angeles.

“I would have to agree with it. I take a Parkway into work so you know I see traffic issues all the time on there,” said Darice Britt, of Forest Hills.

“Well, when you come up to the sign that says four miles in 38 minutes, it’s not good,” said Lacy.

According to Inrix, the average daily delay on that stretch of the Parkway is 18 minutes. Add that up, over the course of a year, and it’s three days.

“I have to go the Parkway West, so I get off before Greentree Hill and wind my way down to get into downtown,” said Lacy.

“Sometimes I talk with co-workers who live out East, in the East suburbs, and we say you know a T going to that part of the county,” said Britt.

According to Inrix, the best way to remedy congestion issues is to invest in transportation systems.

