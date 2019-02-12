



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Normally, if you’re talking about setting a record in February, it’s probably with how cold the temperatures are or record snow.

Today, we are watching for the possibility of record rain across Western Pennsylvania.

The record for today is 0.63 inches of rain set in 1923. Through 9 a.m., Pittsburgh had recorded 0.37 inches of rain.

A Flood Watch has been issued for the Western Pennsylvania region. A Flood Advisory remains in effect for the Ohio River at Pittsburgh, and a Flood Warning is in effect for the Monongahela River near Elizabeth.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

Today’s forecast calls for around an inch of rain region-wide with some areas seeing close to 1.5 inches of rain.

For the year, Pittsburgh has seen 5.15 inches of rain. That’s 1.5 inches ahead of the city’s “normal” pace, and less than a half inch of rain behind last year’s record rain pace.

There’s a good chance that after today, we will be ahead, at least briefly, of last year’s pace.

Rain is in your forecast all day long, with rain changing over to snow showers behind an evening cold front. Expect a windy and snowy start to Wednesday with a little sunshine popping out in the afternoon.

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for much of the region starting at 10 p.m. through 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Thursday, Valentine’s Day, is expected to be dry.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.