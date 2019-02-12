Filed Under:Dog Killed, Local TV, Pittsburgh Police, Travis Hamilton


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Banksville, Pa., man was arrested and charged with shooting and killing a family’s dog following the New England Patriot Super Bowl win on Feb. 3.

Pittsburgh Police arrested Travis Hamilton, 23, for shooting the dog of a Beechview family.

According to the police, Hamilton was visiting friends on the 1500 block of Belasco Avenue on Super Bowl Sunday. Witnesses said that after the game, residents and friends inside the house went to sleep. At approximately, 1:30 a.m., Hamilton allegedly shot the family dog, named Lucy.

After forcibly removing Hamilton from the house, the family drove Lucy to the Animal Hospital, but she died in route.

“This case is heartbreaking and the family is absolutely devastated over the loss of their pet,” Officer Christine Luffey said. “Animal abuse and neglect will not be tolerated in this City.”

Police arrested Hamilton on Tuesday afternoon in the 1400 block of Carnahan Road without incident. He is currently in the Allegheny County Jail facing several charges, including aggravated cruelty to animals, reckless endangerment and carrying a firearm without a license.

