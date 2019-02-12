Filed Under:Allegheny Outdoor Sport Show, Heinz History Center, Pittsburgh Today Live, PTL, PTL Links


“The Tempest,” Pittsburgh Public Theater through Feb. 24
“Where Did We Sit on the Bus?” City Theatre through Feb. 24
“The Old Man and the Sea,” Playhouse Rep. through Feb. 17
“The Gun Show,” Quantum Theatre through March 3
“Run the Rabbit Path,” PICT through Feb. 16
“Front Porch Society,” New Horizon Theatre through Feb. 17
“Savior Samuel,” Pittsburgh Playwrights through March 16
“An Octoroon,” Kinetic Theatre through Feb 14-24
“The Phantom of the Opera,” PNC Broadway extra from Feb 20-March 3

