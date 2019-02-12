



FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) – Police, firefighters and volunteers are searching for a missing man in Fayette County.

Luther Bryner, 87, was reported missing and endangered on Tuesday by the Pennsylvania State Police in Uniontown.

Bryner, who is 5-foot-9, weighting 140 pounds, has grey hair and hazel eyes. Bryner, who suffers from several medical conditions, was last seen wearing a light-colored T-shirt and light pajama bottoms on Sunday at around 10:30 p.m. around Rankin Airshaft Road in Dunbar Township.

They’re searching in the dark, rain and cold for a missing elderly Fayette County man believed to be suffering with Parkinson’s Disease and dementia.

A large group of volunteers are fanning out around where Bryner, who is affectionately called ‘Lukie,’ lived and went missing — in Dunbar Township on Rankin Airshaft Road.

Despite the weather conditions, the road has been lined with volunteers looking for Bryner all day and night.

His home has turned into a command post filled with police and EMS, search and rescue teams as well as volunteers in a touching outpouring for the missing elderly neighbor.

Earlier in the day, search and rescue teams from Morgantown joined the search locally.

The huge search involved ATV’s searching this rural, rugged terrain around Bryner’s home.

Teams from the State Police, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Fayette Search and Rescue, Dunbar, Hopwood and North Union Fire Departments were all here to assist.

State Police are referring to him as a missing and endangered person and have issued an advisory to ask the public for help.

MISSING/ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY

The Pennsylvania State Police are searching for Luther BRYNER, 87 Years of age. Please read the attached information. Anyone with information contact State Police-Uniontown. pic.twitter.com/DEiYZRW3So — TroopB (@PSPTroopBPIO) February 12, 2019

KDKA has been in contact with Bryner’s granddaughter who says she and her siblings were so close to their “Pap” they lived a half mile away all through childhood and taught them to play sports, shoot a bow and arrow and swim.

Bryner has been very active in his church and is described as gentle with never a bad word to say. Family says he wanted to maintain his independence despite declining health after loosing his wife in 2016.

Anyone who may see Bryner is asked to call the State Police.