PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A reward is being offered for information on two men who broke into a house in Highland Park last week.

Pittsburgh Police say she broke into a house on Wellesley Avenue.

Security cameras recorded them as they walked around the house and went into a closet.

“On February 4, two Hispanic or Latino males made entry into the home by forcing the back door,” said Pittsburgh Police Sgt. William Vollberg. “While in the residence, they stole purses and some other property, and a small safe inside the home, which had a large amount of US currency.”

The Crime Stoppers number is 412-255-8477. Information could be worth up to $1,000.

