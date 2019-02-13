



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Someone in Allegheny County has hit the jackpot.

According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, a winning Cash 5 ticket from Tuesday’s drawing was sold at The Brew House on Northtowne Square in Gibsonia.

A second winning ticket was sold at a convenience store in Erie.

Both tickets matched all five of the balls drawn: 02-06-21-24-28.

The winners will share the $800,000 jackpot.

Pennsylvania Lottery officials are looking for the winners. They are asking the people holding the tickets to sign them and contact their nearest lottery office.

Cash 5 prizes expire one year from the drawing date.