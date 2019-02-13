



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — High winds caused widespread damage across the region overnight, downing power lines and sending trees crashing onto homes and cars.

In Tarentum, the gusty winds blew a huge tree onto Frank Lee’s home on Allegheny Street. The tree was uprooted and landed on the house roof, porch roof and against the second story of the home.

WEB EXTRA VIDEO:

Lee says he was home at the time, sleeping on his couch.

He said he heard a “crash, bang, boom” and knew something bad had happened.

No one was injured, but he said his bedroom was destroyed and had he been in there at the time, the outcome might have been different.

Lee says he also wants a building inspector to come out to check if the home is structurally safe. The electrical company has been out, making one replacement to make sure everything is safe.

However, he says he is having insurance issues, them telling him it’s his neighbor’s tree that fell and it is his responsibility to remove.

Lee says the tree dented his car as well.

Meanwhile, in Butler County, the wind whipped through the Baxter Mobile Home Park in Center Township early Wednesday as well.

KDKA’s Meghan Schiller Reports:

A fierce gust ripped down a tree on the property of Patricia Schulte and sent it straight through the roof above her kitchen.

“I was watching TV and listening to the wind howling, and all of a sudden heard a smash and knew it was something pretty severe,” said Schulte.

Her landlord and his maintenance crew patched the hole by 8 a.m., but the damage is extensive underneath the patch. She said her landlord offered for her to stay at a local hotel, but she declined.

“I have a cat and this is our home,” she said.

There’s now a gaping hole in her ceiling and pieces of insulation and splintered wood are on the floor. The tree crashed down with such force that it even moved her kitchen island a few inches.

She said her home is surrounded by trees and its one of her worst fears to have one come crashing down.

“Seeing them right out the window, and they’re right there,” said Schulte. “I’ve always had a concern that something would come down anyway.”

She said this is the second time that a tree fell on her mobile home.

“So, yeah, we’re pretty fortunate that nothing more severe happened than that,” she said.

She said she’s now looking for a new place for her and her disabled husband to live without the threat of so many nearby trees.

In the City of Pittsburgh, over in Banksville, the gusty winds overnight brought a tree down onto a parked car on Kirsopp Avenue.

One wire also came down, and the tree was lying across the road.

