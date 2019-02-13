



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Another side effect of the wet and windy weather is the parking area at the Mon Wharf will be closed the rest of the week.

The parking area in the 200 block of Fort Duquesne Boulevard was closed last week because of flooding.

Officials have to wait for the river levels to recede and they aren’t sure when that will happen. They will also need to clear away the debris that were left behind by floodwaters.