



BRADENTON, Fla. (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Pirates are 0-0, which means there is hope for the new season.

The Pirates opened spring training on Wednesday, and Pirates General Manager Neal Huntington had a lot to say.

“We remember 2013, 2014, 2015 when the frustrations were load and voiced and we do appreciate that,” Huntington said of fans frustration headed into the season. “Our reality is we believed we were going to win then and we also believed we are going to win in 16, 17, and 18 and we didn’t, so we understand (fan frustration).”

Huntington went on to express his optimism for the upcoming season.

“We like this young core, we like this group of players, and this feels a lot like (2013), where we had a group of young player and added a couple veterans that balanced us out,” he said.

“We had some young players that were ready to take the next steps forward in their career. And the external noise was we weren’t good enough. … We put together some good runs and this club has that feel.”

Pirates coach Clint Hurdle went on to say that he likes the “guts and the grit” of his squad.

More on what he had to say below: