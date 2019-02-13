Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Target has issued a recall for boots made for toddlers because they may present a choking hazard.
According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recall is for Cat & Jack “Chiara” unicorn boots.
Officials say part of the unicorn’s horn can become detached from the boot and may be a choking hazard for little children. Four incidents have been report; however, there have been no injuries.
The recall is for boots sizes 5-1 and size 1. The books are white and have silver shimmer, a white zipper and a white faux fur lining.
The CPSC says the model numbers of the recalled boots with TARGET0930156XX, where XX corresponds to a specific sized boot.
Here is the list of the recalled products:
- 093-01-5653: Cat & Jack “Chiara” Boots Size 5
- 093-01-5654: Cat & Jack “Chiara” Boots Size 6
- 093-01-5655: Cat & Jack “Chiara” Boots Size 7
- 093-01-5656: Cat & Jack “Chiara” Boots Size 8
- 093-01-5657: Cat & Jack “Chiara” Boots Size 9
- 093-01-5658: Cat & Jack “Chiara” Boots Size 10
- 093-01-5659: Cat & Jack “Chiara” Boots Size 11
- 093-01-5660: Cat & Jack “Chiara” Boots Size 12
- 093-01-5661: Cat & Jack “Chiara” Boots Size 13
- 093-01-5662: Cat & Jack “Chiara” Boots Size 1
Anyone who has bought the boots can take the boots back to Target for a full refund.
For more information on the recall, visit the CPSC’s website at this link.