



MUNCY, Pa. (AP) — A woman who survived a bear attack outside her Pennsylvania home has been released from the hospital and says she feels lucky to have survived.

Fifty-year-old Melinda LeBarron told PennLive.com by phone from her Muncy-area home Tuesday that she “shouldn’t even be here.”

LeBarron was released last week from Geisinger Medical Center, where she was taken with head, hip and shoulder injuries after the Dec. 12 attack.

LeBarron said the bear attacked after her dog began to bark. It took her down quickly, bit her and rolled her nearly 90 yards (meters). Wildlife officials think the bear might have been a sow with cubs.

LeBarron managed to drag herself home and spent two weeks in the trauma unit in critical condition. The dog was also attacked but has recovered.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family as LeBarron recovers.

