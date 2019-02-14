  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:01 PMMom
    9:30 PMFam
    10:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    11:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 11
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Gap Relay, Great Allegheny Passage, Local TV


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Registration for the 2019 GAP Relay has opened for participants looking for a challenge.

Runners that are looking to participate in a relay across the entire length of the Great Allegheny Passage can now register for the two-day event. The GAP relay stretches 150 miles from Cumberland, Maryland to Pittsburgh.

Teams comprised of four, six or eight members will tackle 24 legs of the trail, which will force some runners to venture through the night.

“We wanted to create an event that offered an unforgettable opportunity for adventure and camaraderie. We received such positive feedback from inaugural race participants, so we are thrilled to bring back the GAP Relay in 2019,” said Patrice Matamoros, P3R CEO. “We look forward to working together with the Allegheny Trail Alliance (ATA), title partner UPMC Health Plan and other event partners to once again to make the second edition an exceptional event.”

The race is scheduled to take place on October 11 and 12. To register for the second annual GAP Relay, visit their website.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s