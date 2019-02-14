



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Registration for the 2019 GAP Relay has opened for participants looking for a challenge.

Runners that are looking to participate in a relay across the entire length of the Great Allegheny Passage can now register for the two-day event. The GAP relay stretches 150 miles from Cumberland, Maryland to Pittsburgh.

Teams comprised of four, six or eight members will tackle 24 legs of the trail, which will force some runners to venture through the night.

“We wanted to create an event that offered an unforgettable opportunity for adventure and camaraderie. We received such positive feedback from inaugural race participants, so we are thrilled to bring back the GAP Relay in 2019,” said Patrice Matamoros, P3R CEO. “We look forward to working together with the Allegheny Trail Alliance (ATA), title partner UPMC Health Plan and other event partners to once again to make the second edition an exceptional event.”

The race is scheduled to take place on October 11 and 12. To register for the second annual GAP Relay, visit their website.