



— Looking for a sublime Middle Eastern meal near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Middle Eastern spots around Pittsburgh, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fill the bill.

1. B52 Cafe

Topping the list is B52 Cafe. Located at 5202 Butler St. in Upper Lawrenceville, the vegan restaurant and cafe is the highest rated Middle Eastern eatery in Pittsburgh, boasting 4.5 stars out of 220 reviews on Yelp.

2. Salem’s Market & Grill

Next up is Strip District’s Salem’s Market & Grill, situated at 2923 Penn Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 202 reviews on Yelp, the Middle Eastern butcher and kitchen has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Pasha Cafe Lounge

Shadyside’s Pasha Cafe Lounge, located at 808 Ivy St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the restaurant — which serves Mediterranean and Turkish dishes from breakfast through dinner — 4.5 stars out of 100 reviews.

4. Jolina’s Mediterranean Cuisine

Jolina’s Mediterranean Cuisine, a Mediterranean and Lebanese spot in Brookline, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 35 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1011 Brookline Blvd. to see for yourself.