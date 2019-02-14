  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    5:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 5
    6:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 6
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Primanti Bros., Valentine's Day


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Love was in the air at Primanti Bros. on Valentine’s Day.

The restaurant was running a “Love at First Bite” promotion Wednesday, promising all couples who get engaged at any Primanti Bros. location on Valentine’s Day an exclusive all-expenses paid wedding ceremony, complete with Primanti Bros. catering.

Primanti Bros. says Austin and Brianne were the first to get engaged at one of their restaurants. The proposal happened at the York, Pa., location.

(Photo Credit: Primanti Bros.)

All couples who get engaged will be wed at the same ceremony at the original Primanti Bros. location in the Strip District sometime in summer 2019.

em>Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s