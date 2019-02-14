



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Love was in the air at Primanti Bros. on Valentine’s Day.

The restaurant was running a “Love at First Bite” promotion Wednesday, promising all couples who get engaged at any Primanti Bros. location on Valentine’s Day an exclusive all-expenses paid wedding ceremony, complete with Primanti Bros. catering.

Primanti Bros. says Austin and Brianne were the first to get engaged at one of their restaurants. The proposal happened at the York, Pa., location.

All couples who get engaged will be wed at the same ceremony at the original Primanti Bros. location in the Strip District sometime in summer 2019.

