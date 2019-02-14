Filed Under:Anthony William King, Green County, Homicide, Local TV, Monogahela, William Lawrence Worry III


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MONONGAHELA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – One person is dead after a man opened fire inside his own home with a shotgun.

According to state police, 21-year-old Anthony William King, of Greensboro Pa., is accused of shooting and killing Willaim Lawrence Worry III, 23-years-old of Mannington, West Virginia.

Photo Credit: (Greene County Prison)

Authorities say that Worry along with two females went to King’s home to retrieve one of the female’s belongings. King let them inside the home and as Worry was helping to carry the items from the house, King emerged from his bedroom with a shotgun.

Police say King allegedly shot one round, striking Worry. The victim died at the scene, according to police.

King is now facing charges of criminal homicide.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s