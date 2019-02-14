



MONONGAHELA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – One person is dead after a man opened fire inside his own home with a shotgun.

According to state police, 21-year-old Anthony William King, of Greensboro Pa., is accused of shooting and killing Willaim Lawrence Worry III, 23-years-old of Mannington, West Virginia.

Authorities say that Worry along with two females went to King’s home to retrieve one of the female’s belongings. King let them inside the home and as Worry was helping to carry the items from the house, King emerged from his bedroom with a shotgun.

Police say King allegedly shot one round, striking Worry. The victim died at the scene, according to police.

King is now facing charges of criminal homicide.