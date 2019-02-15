



BELLEVUE (KDKA) — Police say a body was found in a wooded area of Bellevue on Friday afternoon.

It happened just after 5:30 p.m. near railroad property in the area of Ohio River Boulevard and Bellevue Station.

Allegheny County Police say Allegheny County 911 received a call from two juveniles who said they found a body.

According to police, the body appears to have been there for a while.

No foul play is suspected at this time.

Rail traffic was stopped in the area while crews were on the scene, but it has since resumed.

Further details have not yet been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details