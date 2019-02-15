BALD EAGLE CAMERA:2nd Egg Laid At Pittsburgh Bald Eagle Nest, Click To Watch Live
KITTANNING (KDKA) — Kittanning Police are searching for a missing woman.

According to police, 27-year-old Katie L. Stoner was last seen around 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

She’s described as 5-feet-11-inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. She has blonde/brown hair and blue eyes.

Katie Stoner (Photos Courtesy: Kittanning Borough Police/Facebook)

Police say she has a tattoo that says “Daddy’s Little Girl” on her right ankle, a cut on her left eye and burn marks on her wrists.

Anyone who sees Stoner or has information on her whereabouts should contact Officer Bartosiewicz at the Kittanning Police Department at (724) 543-1538 or call 911.

