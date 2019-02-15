



MCKEES ROCKS (KDKA) — At least one person was injured in a crash in McKees Rocks on Friday night.

The multi-vehicle crash happened just after 9 p.m. on the McKees Rocks Bridge.

Allegheny County officials say injuries have been reported.

McKees Rocks: Multi-vehicle crash with injuries – McKees Rocks Bridge; responders on scene. — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) February 16, 2019

Emergency dispatchers confirm the bridge is closed on both sides.

Further details have not yet been released.

