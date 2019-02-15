Comments
Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
MCKEES ROCKS (KDKA) — At least one person was injured in a crash in McKees Rocks on Friday night.
The multi-vehicle crash happened just after 9 p.m. on the McKees Rocks Bridge.
Allegheny County officials say injuries have been reported.
McKees Rocks: Multi-vehicle crash with injuries – McKees Rocks Bridge; responders on scene.
— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) February 16, 2019
Emergency dispatchers confirm the bridge is closed on both sides.
Further details have not yet been released.
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details