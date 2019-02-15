BALD EAGLE CAMERA:2nd Egg Laid At Pittsburgh Bald Eagle Nest, Click To Watch Live
McKees Rocks, McKees Rocks Bridge


MCKEES ROCKS (KDKA) — At least one person was injured in a crash in McKees Rocks on Friday night.

The multi-vehicle crash happened just after 9 p.m. on the McKees Rocks Bridge.

Allegheny County officials say injuries have been reported.

Emergency dispatchers confirm the bridge is closed on both sides.

Further details have not yet been released.

