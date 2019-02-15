BALD EAGLE CAMERA:2nd Egg Laid At Pittsburgh Bald Eagle Nest, Click To Watch Live
NORTH VERSAILLES (KDKA) — A car crash shut down part of Lincoln Highway in North Versailles late Friday night.

It happened around 10:45 p.m.

Allegheny County officials say a driver crashed into a telephone pole. Injuries were reported.

As of 11:30 p.m., the westbound lanes of Lincoln Highway (State Route 30) are shut down between Broad Street and Jackman Street.

Further details have not yet been released.

