



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you plan on driving the Turnpike this weekend, be prepared for an early morning closure that’s part of a much bigger road project.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission says crews will be closing the toll road between the Pittsburgh, Exit #57, to Irwin, Exit #67, interchanges in both directions.

That closure is scheduled for Sunday morning, starting at midnight till 5 a.m., weather permitting.

During the five-hour closure, crews will be removing the original overhead bridge that carried traffic on Trafford-Murrysville Road over the Turnpike.

A replacement bridge opened back in September, and now they say it’s time to take down the old one.

The work is part of the Total Reconstruction and Widening of the Turnpike between mileposts 57 and 67, which is expected to start in 2023.

Here are the Turnpike Commission’s recommended detours —

The recommended detour for eastbound traffic exiting at Pittsburgh Interchange is:

U.S. Route 22 east (10.5 miles) to Turnpike 66 south (7 miles) to U.S. Route 30 west (4.6 miles).

Reenter the Turnpike at the Irwin Interchange and follow signs for Harrisburg and east.

The recommended detour for westbound traffic exiting at Irwin Interchange is:

U.S. Route 30 east (4.6 miles) to Turnpike 66 north (7 miles) to U.S. Route 22 west (10.5 miles).

Reenter the Turnpike at the Pittsburgh Interchange and follow signs to Ohio and west.

For more information on the project, visit the Turnpike Commission’s website at this link.