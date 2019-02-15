BALD EAGLE CAMERA:2nd Egg Laid At Pittsburgh Bald Eagle Nest, Click To Watch Live
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The weekend starts with quiet weather, however it won’t say quiet through the whole weekend.

Saturday comes with cooler temperatures and a mix of sunshine and clouds. Overall, not a bad way to get the weekend started.

Sunday is a different story. Early in the day, expect cloudy skies. During the afternoon and evening, snow, rain, sleet and freezing rain will spread across the area.

While most accumulations, right now, do not look very impressive, there could easily be tricky travel thanks to all the different types of precipitation. Early estimates put Pittsburgh’s accumulations at around an inch, but remember, it could be slick.

North of the city could see 1 to 3 inches try to accumulate, and south of I-70, a dusting looks possible. This precipitation will come to an end early Monday morning, leaving behind clouds for Presidents Day.

