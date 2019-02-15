BALD EAGLE CAMERA:2nd Egg Laid At Pittsburgh Bald Eagle Nest, Click To Watch Live
By Bob Allen
BADEN, Pa. (KDKA) — Neighbors say Schiller Street in Baden, Beaver County, was once a quiet peaceful street.

But things have changed and people are on edge because of a rash of burglaries.

Police believe 33-year-old Jason Bowker is responsible for 12 break-ins or attempted break-ins on Schiller Street.

Jason Bowker (Photos Provided)

According to police, he’s stolen guns, jewelry and other valuables to support a drug habit.

Police say neighbors are getting nervous and they are arming themselves in case he comes back.

Bowker was arrested after police saw him wearing the same shirt on surveillance video that he wore in a photo posted on Facebook.

He was released and told to turn himself in on Thursday but never showed up.

Police have issued warrant for his arrest.

