



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins have activated defenseman Justin Schultz off of injured reserve and is a game-time decision against the Calgary Flames.

The Penguins made the official roster move Friday afternoon.

The Penguins have activated defenseman Justin Schultz from injured reserve. Schultz has missed the past 53 games after fracturing his left leg on Oct. 13 in Montreal.@6Schultz6 is a game-time decision for tomorrow's game vs. Calgary. pic.twitter.com/oPBg8GuUpY — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) February 15, 2019

Schultz has missed the last 53 games with a leg fracture. The offensive-defenseman has been back with the team at practice over the last week or so.

The Penguins have two afternoon home games this weekend. On Saturday the Pens battle the Flames at 1:00 p.m. On Sunday, the New York Rangers are in town for a 12:30 p.m. start.