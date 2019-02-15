



BRADDOCK (KDKA) — Police are investigating after 13 stained-glass windows were stolen from a historic church set to undergo renovations in Braddock.

According to the Mon Valley Initiative, the theft was discovered early Thursday at the former First United Presbyterian Church on Parker Avenue, which isn’t far from the Braddock Carnegie Library.

A passerby noticed they were gone and called police.

Officials with MVI say they are concerned the stolen windows could be sold to antiques or architectural salvage dealers, without them even realizing they are buying stolen property. They are asking people who buy things like this to be on the lookout.

MVI says 14 windows were damaged in all.

The panes of glass that were stolen range in size from about 2-by-2 feet to 3-by-2 feet, and have unique designs.

Several of them have a large lily, or fleur-de-lis, on them set against a background of yellow- or cream-colored hexagons with a colorful border. MVI says the others have just the hexagons in the same colors.

The church was built in 1893 and closed in 2017.

MVI bought the property last year, and was planning to remodel it into apartments while keeping much of the church’s present appearance, which included the windows.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to call Braddock Police at 412-351-5400, or MVI at 412-464-4000.