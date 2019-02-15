BALD EAGLE CAMERA:2nd Egg Laid At Pittsburgh Bald Eagle Nest, Click To Watch Live
WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) — A vehicle slammed into a fast food restaurant in West Mifflin on Friday afternoon.

It happened at 5:30 p.m. at the Arby’s on Lebanon Church Road.

The Chevy Sonic appeared to crash through a window, and it ended up inside the building.

(Photo Credit: Ralph Iannotti/KDKA)

West Mifflin Police say two customers who were inside the building suffered minor injuries.

The female driver apparently came down a hill near the restaurant and crashed straight into the building.

The driver was taken to the hospital.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

