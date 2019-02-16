



PITTSBURGH (AP) — Eric Williams Jr. scored 22 points, tying his season high, as Duquesne topped George Washington 85-69 on Saturday. Frankie Hughes added 21 points for the Dukes.

Sincere Carry had 15 points and six assists for Duquesne (17-9, 8-5 Atlantic 10 Conference). Marcus Weathers added 12 points and eight rebounds.

DJ Williams had 21 points for the Colonials (7-18, 3-9), who have now lost four straight games. Maceo Jack added 20 points. Terry Nolan Jr. had 16 points.

The Dukes improve to 2-0 against the Colonials on the season. Duquesne defeated George Washington 91-85 on Jan. 20. Duquesne plays George Mason on the road next Saturday. George Washington takes on UMass at home on Wednesday.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)