



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Retired Allegheny County detective and boxing coach Jimmy Cvetic has died.

Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald reported the news Saturday morning.

Today, we received word that Jimmy Cvetic has died. A former County Police Officer, he was also a boxer, an entrepreneur, a poet, an author, a mentor & advocate. Most importantly, he had heart & it is that big heart that will be most missed in this community. — Allegheny Co. Exec. (@ACE_Fitzgerald) February 16, 2019

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports Cvetic, of Monroeville, died late Friday at age 69.

Cvetic was a 32-year police veteran who later reopened a number of gyms through the Southwest Pennsylvania Police Athletic League.

Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert posted a tribute to Cvetic on Instagram, saying in part, “You were larger than life and made a difference in the lives of so many people. I consider myself blessed to know and call you a friend.”

Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala also expressed his condolences.

Cvetic is credited with helping children and teenagers turn their lives around through boxing.

“I think there’s no such thing as a bad kid. I think they’re sometimes capable of doing bad things,” Cvetic said in 2015. “They know the dangers of selling drugs. It’s a quick buck and they get killed. They usually get killed or go to jail. Isn’t that right, fellows? We know that. And we’re going to stop it. That’s who we are.”

According to the Post-Gazette, Cvetic had cancer and died at Shadyside Hospital.